A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Margaret GEORGE

Margaret GEORGE Notice
GEORGE

Margaret

Passed away on 14th April, 2020, peacefully at Amberley Hall Care Home, aged 74 years, by a cruel disease called Alzheimer's. She leaves behind a daughter, a son, and four grandchildren. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private family cremation. Donations if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Steet, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020
