GEORGE
Margaret
Passed away on 14th April, 2020, peacefully at Amberley Hall Care Home, aged 74 years, by a cruel disease called Alzheimer's. She leaves behind a daughter, a son, and four grandchildren. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private family cremation. Donations if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Steet, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020