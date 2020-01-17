Home

John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Margaret GORE Notice
GORE

Margaret passed away peacefully on 2nd January 2020 aged 96 years at Nightingale Lodge Hunstanton. Loving wife of Graham (deceased). Dearest Mother of Carole, Michael and John. Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 27th January at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Diabetes UK may be made at the service or sent to –John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40, Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020
