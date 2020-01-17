|
|
GORE
Margaret passed away peacefully on 2nd January 2020 aged 96 years at Nightingale Lodge Hunstanton. Loving wife of Graham (deceased). Dearest Mother of Carole, Michael and John. Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 27th January at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Diabetes UK may be made at the service or sent to –John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40, Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020