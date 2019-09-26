Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
GROVES

Margaret Ann

On the 21st September, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 85 years, of Islington. Dearly loved wife of the late John, loving mum to Stephen, Ann, Robin, David, Pauline, Peter and Gill. A dear mother-in-law, nan, great-nan, sister and sister-in-law. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd October, 2019 at 10:00 am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 26, 2019
