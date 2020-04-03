Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Margaret HORN

HORN

Margaret

Peacefully, on the 28th March, 2020, at Pinford End Nursing Home, Bury St Edmunds, aged 92 years, formerly of R.A.B.I. Manson House, Bury St Edmunds and Walpole Cross Keys. Wife of the late Kenneth, mother of Vanessa and Richard and granny of Sophie, Harry and George. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. A celebration of her life will be held in due course. Donations, if desired, for Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution can be made via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020
