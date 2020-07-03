Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret HURST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret HURST

Notice Condolences

Margaret HURST Notice
HURST

Margaret

Passed away peacefully, on the 30th June, 2020, aged 84 years, of South Wootton. A beloved wife of the late Michael (Mike). A much loved mum of Christina and Catherine, a dear mother-in-law to Declan and Neil and a dearly loved grandma of Chloe, Kiara, Abby and Connor. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Staffordshire Bull Terrier Rescue, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -