HURST
Margaret
Passed away peacefully, on the 30th June, 2020, aged 84 years, of South Wootton. A beloved wife of the late Michael (Mike). A much loved mum of Christina and Catherine, a dear mother-in-law to Declan and Neil and a dearly loved grandma of Chloe, Kiara, Abby and Connor. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Staffordshire Bull Terrier Rescue, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 3, 2020