Margaret JOHNSON

Margaret JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON Margaret (Peggy) (née Mumby)

Widow of George, peacefully, aged 95 years, at King's Lynn Residential Home, formerly of West Winch, Terrington St Clement and Long Sutton. Loving mum of Jacqui and Pat and mother-in-law to Harry. Much loved nan of Andrea, Gary, Jody and Lewis and their partners Jon, Anna and Dawn. Also remembering deceased grandsons Garth and Luke. Adored great-nan of Nathan, Benjamin, Georgia, Josie, Rowan and Lacey. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for St Mary's Church, West Winch, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -