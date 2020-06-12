|
|
LAKE Margaret
Sadly but peacefully, passed away on the 5th June, 2020, aged 76 years, after a brave battle with illness. Beloved wife of Donald, to whom she was married 59 years, and dearly loved mum of Donna, Debra and David. Devoted grandmother to Alex, Dean, Natasha, Daisy and great-grandmother to Kai and Jax. A wonderful, kind, generous and loving lady who will be deeply missed by all her family but remembered so fondly in their hearts forever. Many thanks to all family and friends for their kind wishes, thoughts, cards and support.
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020