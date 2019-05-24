|
|
LOMAS
Margaret
On the 20th April, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy and loving mother of Tudor and Jonathan. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Tilney All Saints, on Saturday, 15th June, 2019 at 11.30am followed by Interment in the Churchyard. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Lifeboat Institution, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019