Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Lomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lomas

Notice Condolences

Margaret Lomas Notice
LOMAS
Margaret
On the 20th April, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy and loving mother of Tudor and Jonathan. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Tilney All Saints, on Saturday, 15th June, 2019 at 11.30am followed by Interment in the Churchyard. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Lifeboat Institution, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.