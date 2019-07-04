|
|
McGREGOR
Margaret Ann
Passed away peacefully at The Malting Care Home on Tuesday 25th June 2019 aged 77 years. Loving Wife of the late Donald, Mum of Alasdair and Fiona, Sister of the late Brian and the late Robin, Mother-in-law of Caroline and Martyn, Nanny of Louis and Isla. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 8th July 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for The Malting. All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, PE1 2RX Tel: 01733 763 366.
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019