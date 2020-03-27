|
MITCHELL
Margaret
peacefully in her sleep at home on 18th March, Margaret aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Derek (deceased). Very loving mum to Tracey and Carol and mother in law to Malcolmand Peter. Special nan to Sam, Emily, Lee and Carl, also sister to Cynthia and John. Margaret will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Private Family Funeral to be held on Thursday 2nd April at 2.30pm at Shouldham Churchyard sadly due to circumstances beyond the families control. Flowers welcome and donations would be appreciated for Cancer Research UK, please forward these to A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020