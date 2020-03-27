Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
14:30
Shouldham Churchyard
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret MITCHELL

Notice Condolences

Margaret MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL

Margaret

peacefully in her sleep at home on 18th March, Margaret aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Derek (deceased). Very loving mum to Tracey and Carol and mother in law to Malcolmand Peter. Special nan to Sam, Emily, Lee and Carl, also sister to Cynthia and John. Margaret will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Private Family Funeral to be held on Thursday 2nd April at 2.30pm at Shouldham Churchyard sadly due to circumstances beyond the families control. Flowers welcome and donations would be appreciated for Cancer Research UK, please forward these to A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -