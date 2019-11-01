Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Unexpectedly, on the 11th October, 2019, at The Close, Snettisham, formerly of Dersingham. Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey, loving mum to Graham and Linda. A much loved grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 14th November, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for PWSA, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 1, 2019
