|
|
POWELL Margaret
Peacefully, on the 26th March, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years of Downham Market, formerly of West Winch. Beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick), much loved mum of Lynne and David and a loving nan of Zoe, Ethan, Matthew and Andrew. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. A thanksgiving service will be announced at a later date. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020