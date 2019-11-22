Home

E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Leicestershire
Margaret REID

REID Margaret formerly of South Wootton and Ashwicken, passed away peacefully in Rutland on 14th November 2019, aged 92 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Her funeral service will be held at Great Glen Crematorium, Leicestershire on Thursday 28th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Diabetes UK can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 22, 2019
