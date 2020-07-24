Home

Margaret SAMPSON Notice
SAMPSON

Margaret Helen

Passed away peacefully on 20th July 2020, aged 90 years of Swaffham. Beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved dad of Roger, Christine and the late Jacqueline. A greatly loved grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for AGE UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on July 24, 2020
