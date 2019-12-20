Home

John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00
St Nicholas Church
Dersingham
View Map
SKIPPER

Margaret

Peacefully on the 8th December at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a short illness, Margaret, aged 88 years of Dersingham, dearly loved widow of Fred. Loving aunt of Terence, Adrienne and Doreen. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Dersingham on Monday 6th January, 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Brooke Hospital for Animals may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 20, 2019
