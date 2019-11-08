Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Heacham
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie-Catherine ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie-Catherine ALLEN

Notice Condolences

Marie-Catherine ALLEN Notice
ALLEN

Marie-Catherine Suzanne

On the 1st of November 2019 passed away peacefully at Tapping House, having suffered from pancreatic cancer. Aged 68 years.

She will be sadly missed by her adoring husband David, her daughters Kimberley, Moriah, Vikki, Natalia, Valerie, Helene, her step-children Fraser & Rachel and her many friends. The funeral and burial will take place at St Mary's Heacham, at 2.00pm, Thursday 14th November, 2019, followed by a gathering at a place to be confirmed. Catherine requested that everyone dress colourfully. Please no flowers, instead donations to Tapping House via the Funeral Directors (John Lincoln, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, Tel: 01485 534421)
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -