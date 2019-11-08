|
|
ALLEN
Marie-Catherine Suzanne
On the 1st of November 2019 passed away peacefully at Tapping House, having suffered from pancreatic cancer. Aged 68 years.
She will be sadly missed by her adoring husband David, her daughters Kimberley, Moriah, Vikki, Natalia, Valerie, Helene, her step-children Fraser & Rachel and her many friends. The funeral and burial will take place at St Mary's Heacham, at 2.00pm, Thursday 14th November, 2019, followed by a gathering at a place to be confirmed. Catherine requested that everyone dress colourfully. Please no flowers, instead donations to Tapping House via the Funeral Directors (John Lincoln, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, Tel: 01485 534421)
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 8, 2019