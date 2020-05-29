Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Marilyn LOWE

Marilyn LOWE Notice
LOWE

Marilyn Joyce

Peacefully, on the 19th May, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 76 years. A much loved wife of John and a dearly loved mother of Catherine and Victoria. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. There will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust (Dialysis Unit), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 29, 2020
