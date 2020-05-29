|
|
LOWE
Marilyn Joyce
Peacefully, on the 19th May, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 76 years. A much loved wife of John and a dearly loved mother of Catherine and Victoria. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. There will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust (Dialysis Unit), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 29, 2020