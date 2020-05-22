|
WAKEFIELD Marion Laura (Nichols)
Passed away on the 13th May, 2020, at Amberley Hall Care Home. Wife of the late Derek, now together forever. Loving mother of Peter, Ann and Kevin. Mother-in-law to Jill, Paul and Antoinette, a grandmother and great-grandmother, sadly missed. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Versus Arthritis, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 22, 2020