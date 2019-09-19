|
GUY
Marjorie
Long-standing member of the West Winch community, passed away 13th September in her 100th year. Loving wife of the late Jim Guy, mother to Malcolm, Roger and Trevor and grandma and great-grandma to her family worldwide; she will be sadly missed by all who were privileged to know her. The funeral service is to be held at St Mary's Church, West Winch, on Friday 4th October at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to King's Lynn Food Bank at the service or sent c/o Andrew Francis Funeral Services, 25 London Road, King's Lynn PE30 5PY.
