Passed away on the 31st May, 2020, at the Swaffham Community Hospital, aged 87 years, of King's Lynn. A dear wife of the late Derek, a much loved mum of Michelle and Alison and a dear nan. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Swaffham Community Hospital League of Friends, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 5, 2020