SMITH
Marjorie
(Lockwood)
On the 22nd July died peacefully at The Old Maltings, Swaffham aged 98 years. Wife of William (deceased), much loved mum of Martin, Stephen and David, mother-in-law to Joan (deceased), Cindy and Christine. A special Nannie and Great-Nannie much loved at peace. Funeral Service at St. Peter and St. Paul Church, Swaffham on Thursday, 8th August, 2019 at 2.00pm followed by PRIVATE cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Big C, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 1, 2019