COYLE
Mark Gordon
On the 1st October, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 57 years. Loving son of Kevin and Pam (deceased). Father to Leigh and Daniel. Big brother of Clare and Laura. Grandad to Clay, Chase, Giovanni and Saoirse. Father-in-law to Sara and Amy. Uncle to Ben, Isaac, Ivy and Billy and dear friend to Christina. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 9, 2020