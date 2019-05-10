Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
Mark POGMORE

Passed away peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House after an amazing battle on 4th May 2019 aged 64 years. Much loved husband of Sue. Mark will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him. A celebration of Mark's life will take place at All Saints Church, Boughton on Wednesday 22nd May at 11.30am. No mourning clothes to be worn please. Family flowers only. Donations divided between the Magpie Centre (Riding for the disabled) and The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW.
Published in Lynn News on May 10, 2019
