ROCHE
Mark
On 22nd August 2020 following a short illness. Beloved husband of Penelope, loving father of Fiona, Tavie, Sarah and Matthew and much loved grandfather. Family funeral with a memorial service to follow later. Donations if wished to Cancer of the Unknown Primary (CUP) - Jo's Friends or The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House c/o Canler and Son Funeral Directors, 12 Highfield Road, Fakenham, NR21 9DH or via www.northnorfolkfuneralservices.co.uk online donations.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 28, 2020