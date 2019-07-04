|
|
APPLEGATE
Martin Ashley
Passed away peacefully on 25th June, aged 71, surrounded by his family. Loving husband to Greta (deceased). Much loved dad to Debbie and Kelly. Devoted grandad to Jessie, Tyler, Hollie, Amy and Caitlin. A wonderful father-in-law to Paul and David (deceased). Will be very sadly missed by all. Funeral Service at St. Mary's Church, Sporle on Monday 15th July 2019 at 2.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for Swaffham Community Hospital may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019