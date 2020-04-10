|
CLARE Martin
On the 6th April, 2020, peacefully at his home, aged 74 years, of Terrington St Clement, formerly of Walpole Cross Keys. Dearly loved husband of Lyn, loving dad to Pam and Richard, a dear father-in-law to Michele and John and a much loved grandad to his five grandchildren. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 10, 2020