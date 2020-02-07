|
|
BENNETT
Mary MBE
Died peacefully on 24th January 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved mother of Michael and Mandy, Jane and Ken, adored grannie of Katie and Will. Thanksgiving service to be held at The Methodist Church, Downham Market, on the 21st February at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for The British Red Cross and Downham Market Methodist Church , may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 7, 2020