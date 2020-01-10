|
EAST
Mary
Passed away peacefully at Royal Papworth Hospital on 26th December 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved Widow of Gus. Loving Mum to Martin and Daughter-in-law Janet. Dear Grandma to Amelia. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Narborough on Wednesday, 15 January2020 at 12.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for All Saints Church, Narborough, (cheques to Narborough w Narford PCC) may be made at the service or sent c/o Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020