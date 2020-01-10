Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services
The Swaffham Funeral Home, Lynn Road
Swaffham, Norfolk PE37 7AY
01760 721305
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00
All Saints Church
Narborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary EAST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary EAST

Notice Condolences

Mary EAST Notice
EAST

Mary

Passed away peacefully at Royal Papworth Hospital on 26th December 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved Widow of Gus. Loving Mum to Martin and Daughter-in-law Janet. Dear Grandma to Amelia. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Narborough on Wednesday, 15 January2020 at 12.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for All Saints Church, Narborough, (cheques to Narborough w Narford PCC) may be made at the service or sent c/o Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -