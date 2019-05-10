Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth (Mitchell) SMITH

Notice Condolences

Mary Elizabeth (Mitchell) SMITH Notice
On the 7th May, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 86 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved wife of the late Bill and the late George. Loving mum to Gary, Paul and Kevin. A dear mother-in-law, nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 18th June, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.