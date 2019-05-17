Home

On the 7th May, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 86 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved wife of the late Bill and the late George. Loving mum to Gary, Paul and Kevin. A dear mother-in-law, nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 18th June, 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH. Please note: Change of funeral time.
Published in Lynn News on May 17, 2019
