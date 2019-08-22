|
HARROD
Mary
Passed away peacefully at Millbridge Care Home on 14th August 2019, aged 91. Devoted wife to Bob (deceased), devoted mother to John and Andrew and mother in-law to Pam and Pat, loving grandmother to Matthew and Kate and Nikki and Rob and great-grandmother to Lyla, Theo and Max. She will be greatly missed. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Church, Heacham on Monday 2nd September at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to RSPB and Heacham in Bloom may be made at the service or sent c/o Eric W Witton, 26 Station Road, Heacham, PE31 7EX.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019