Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
13:15
St Mary Magdalen Church
Magdalen
Mary PRENTICE

Mary Ellen

Of Watlington, passed away in her sleep, on the 12 November, 2019, aged 88 years, after many years struggling with poor health. Mum of Carol (deceased), Malcolm, David, Susan, Belinda and Andrew, gran of 7 and great-grandmother of 3. She will be greatly missed by all her children and by her closest grandchildren, Luke, William, Ellie and Ellen. A Memorial Service to be held at St Mary Magdalen Church, Magdalen on Monday, 2nd December, 2019 at 1:15 pm. Donations, if desired, for Age UK Norfolk, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 22, 2019
