PRIDDLE
Mary
On the 7th October, 2019, peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 70 years, of South Wootton. Dearly loved mum of Ian and Susan, a dear mother-in-law to Paul and Di and a much loved nanny to Sophie and Lewis. No black to be worn please. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 29th October,
2019 at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Critical Care Unit Patients/Equipment Fund QEH and Kidney Fund QEH (Dialysis Unit), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 17, 2019