Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary PRIDDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary PRIDDLE

Notice Condolences

Mary PRIDDLE Notice
PRIDDLE

Mary

On the 7th October, 2019, peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 70 years, of South Wootton. Dearly loved mum of Ian and Susan, a dear mother-in-law to Paul and Di and a much loved nanny to Sophie and Lewis. No black to be worn please. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 29th October,

2019 at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Critical Care Unit Patients/Equipment Fund QEH and Kidney Fund QEH (Dialysis Unit), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.