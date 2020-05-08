Home

SEABROOKE Mary

Peacefully, on the 5th May, 2020, at Lower Farm Nursing Home, South Wootton, aged 92 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved wife of the late Herbert. Much loved mum of Richard and Robert and mother-in-law of Linda and Carol. A dear granny of Sarah, Lucy, Sian, Alice, Victoria and Samantha and GG of Ruby, Libby, Emma, Hatch, Mason, Connor, Thomas and Jacob. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 8, 2020
