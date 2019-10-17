Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
13:30
St Nicholas Church
Dersingham
STEELE Mary Winifred (Winnie)

Peacefully, on the 13th October, 2019, aged 96 years, of Dersingham. Dearly loved mum of Mark and daughter-in-law Susannah. Much loved nanny of Lauren. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Dersingham on Wednesday, 30th October, 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House) and Alzheimer's Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 17, 2019
