Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Holmwood House on the 5th June, aged 87. Beloved wife of Anthony (Steve) Tighe deceased. Treasured mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She was the Sunshine in our lives, inspirational, much loved and will be truly missed. Funeral Service at The Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, London Road, King's Lynn PE30 5HQ on Thursday, 13th June 2019 at 12.00noon followed by interment at the Cemetery, Rouses Lane, Downham Market. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support and Dementia UK, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on June 7, 2019