|
|
TISSHAW
Mary Rose
Peacefully on Monday 11th May, 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur James.
Mother to Jem, Stephen and Michael. Grandmother to Sarah, Emily, Annie, Harry, Kate, Daniel and Darcey. Great Grandmother to Levee. Always there for her family, she will be deeply missed, leaving behind a lifetime of happy memories for those who were lucky enough to be close to her. Special thanks to QE Hospital staff & Norfolk Lodge Care Home, Hunstanton. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 5th June 2020 at 11.30am. Donations if desired to be sent c/o A.J. Coggles, King's Lynn, and will go to; Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Lynn News on May 29, 2020