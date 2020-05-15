Home

Maureen CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN Maureen (Mo)

Peacefully, on the 6th May, 2020, at home, with her family around her, aged 84 years, of North Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Sid, much loved mum of Tracy and son-in-law Kevin. A loving nan of Abi and George and a dear sister of Eddie and sister-in-law of Lynne. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020
