Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen DIXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen DIXON

Notice Condolences

Maureen DIXON Notice
DIXON

Maureen (Mo)

On the 1st August, 2020, peacefully at her home, aged 77 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved wife of Peter.Loving mum to Angela and Mark. A dear mother-in-law to Stephen and much loved nan to Aidan, Erin and Joshua. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -