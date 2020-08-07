|
|
DIXON
Maureen (Mo)
On the 1st August, 2020, peacefully at her home, aged 77 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved wife of Peter.Loving mum to Angela and Mark. A dear mother-in-law to Stephen and much loved nan to Aidan, Erin and Joshua. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 7, 2020