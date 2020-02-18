|
|
HOWARD
Maureen (nee Eke)
Passed away peacefully on February 12th 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with her family by her side, aged 81 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved mum of Andy, Carl, Jo and Kate. Much loved mother in law of Amanda. Beloved sister of Margaret and Richard and sister in law of Peter. Loving nan of Luke and Lois and step nan of Emily and Josh. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, February 25th at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, for West Newton Ward , QEH may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 18, 2020