|
|
SMYTHE Maureen Mary (formerly Gowers)
Peacefully passed away at Wyndham House Care Home, on the 7th October, 2020, aged 86 years, after a long illness. Beloved wife of Brian and Michael (both deceased). Loving mother to Dawn and John and grandmother to David and Toby. Maureen worked at King's Lynn Library for many years, latterly on the housebound service. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 2nd November, 2020 at 11.30am. COVID restrictions apply. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 16, 2020