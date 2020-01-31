Home

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
SUMNER Maureen

Aged 80 years of Heacham, passed away peacefully on 25th January, 2020.You'll leave a massive hole in our hearts, forever missed, loving mum, nanny, great nanny, sister, auntie and a great friend to all. Now reunited with her loving husband Michael. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) may be made at the service or sent to: John Lincoln F/D's 40 Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020
