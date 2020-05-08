Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Maurice BUNTON

BUNTON Maurice

Passed away peacefully on 4th May, 2020, aged 75 years, at home with his family. Much loved husband to Margaret. Beloved father to Angela and Andrea and son-in-law Matthew. Treasured grandfather to Thomas, Olivia, Jessica, James and Lucy. Loving son to Wilfred and Eileen. Many, many thanks for going above and beyond in the love and care given to Maurice and family by Dr. Thippu. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 8, 2020
