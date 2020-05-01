Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice ELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice ELY

Notice Condolences

Maurice ELY Notice
ELY

Maurice Edward

Of Downham Market, passed away peacefully at his home on 29th April 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved Husband of Janet (Re-united), much loved Dad of Ryan and Stacey and father-in-law to Hannah and a dear brother of Joyce. Maurice will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private cremation due to the current restrictions. Donations if desired will go to Cancer Research UK and can be sent to RH Bond Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk, PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -