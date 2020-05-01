|
ELY
Maurice Edward
Of Downham Market, passed away peacefully at his home on 29th April 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved Husband of Janet (Re-united), much loved Dad of Ryan and Stacey and father-in-law to Hannah and a dear brother of Joyce. Maurice will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private cremation due to the current restrictions. Donations if desired will go to Cancer Research UK and can be sent to RH Bond Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk, PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020