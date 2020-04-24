|
RAYNER Maurice (Tony)
On the 14th April, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 85 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loving dad of Karen and Andy, a dear father-in-law and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020