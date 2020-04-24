Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice RAYNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice RAYNER

Notice Condolences

Maurice RAYNER Notice
RAYNER Maurice (Tony)

On the 14th April, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 85 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loving dad of Karen and Andy, a dear father-in-law and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -