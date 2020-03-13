|
VALENTINE Maurice
Peacefully, on the 7th March, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years, of Dersingham, formerly of Ingoldisthorpe. Adored and dearly loved husband of Doreen.A loving and amazing dad of Sarah and Simon. A respected and much loved grandad of Jasmine, Amberlie, Travis, Norton, Loki and Orion. A cherished brother of Pauline. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Dersingham on Wednesday, 18th March, 2020 at 10:30am followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for St Nicholas Church, Dersingham (Refurbishment Appeal), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 13, 2020