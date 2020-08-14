|
JOHNSON Mavis Elizabeth of Sedgeford. Passed peacefully, at Beach View Care Home, Hunstanton, on 6th August, 2020, aged 93. Beloved wife of Douglas (deceased), loving mother to Martin, Andrew, Catherine and Paul. Dearest granny of Anna, Laura and Dylan, great-granny to Beth, Eve, Jacob and Martha. Much loved by Marilyn, Anne, Marie, James and Kevin. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Many thanks to all at Beach View Care Home. Private family service only. Enquiries to Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 14, 2020