Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Megan Dye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Megan Calton (Ham) Dye

Notice Condolences

Megan Calton (Ham) Dye Notice
DYE
Megan Calton
(nee Ham)
After a long illness, peacefully at home, with her family around her, on the 19th May, 2019, aged 66 years. Beloved wife of Richard, a loving mum to Carey and an adoring Nawny to Ellis and Henry. A caring mother-in-law to Bob and a special sister to Trudy. A dear aunt and sister-in-law. A kind friend to many. She will be greatly missed. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Friday, 7th June, 2019 at 10.45am followed by PRIVATE Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for World Wildlife Fund (UK), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.