DYE
Megan Calton
(nee Ham)
After a long illness, peacefully at home, with her family around her, on the 19th May, 2019, aged 66 years. Beloved wife of Richard, a loving mum to Carey and an adoring Nawny to Ellis and Henry. A caring mother-in-law to Bob and a special sister to Trudy. A dear aunt and sister-in-law. A kind friend to many. She will be greatly missed. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Friday, 7th June, 2019 at 10.45am followed by PRIVATE Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for World Wildlife Fund (UK), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019