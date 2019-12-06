Home

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Peacefully, on the 28th November, 2019, aged 81 years, of South Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Derek, much loved mum of Merisa and Winston and step-mum of Peter. A loving grandma, great-grandma, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 11th December 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Kidney Fund QEH (Dialysis Unit) and The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 6, 2019
