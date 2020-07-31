Home

Mervyn BECKETT

Mervyn BECKETT Notice
BECKETT Mervyn George 'Merv'

Peacefully, on the 24th July, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 60 years, of King's Lynn. A much loved husband of Carole and loving dad of Daniel and Adam. A devoted grandad of Cody, Alfie and Freddie. A dearly loved son of Kay and Geoff and a dear brother of Gerald, James, Patrick and Marie. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 31, 2020
